Can Malawi’s €7.5 Million Farm Finance Deal Unlock Growth for Rural Women and Smallholders?

A €7.5 million loan from EIB Global to Centenary Bank is set to expand longer-term financing for smallholder farmers and micro agri-food businesses in Malawi, where limited access to credit continues to restrict rural investment.

Supported by a European Union-financed guarantee under the Global Gateway initiative, the facility divides its financing equally between sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture and women's economic empowerment. Its significance, however, will depend less on the amount announced than on whether affordable loans reach farmers and entrepreneurs who remain outside formal financial systems.

Turning Rural Borrowers into Long-Term Investors

Agriculture accounts for more than 70% of employment in Malawi, making rural finance an issue with implications for household incomes, food production and employment. For small producers, inadequate credit can prevent investments in irrigation, equipment, storage, improved inputs and other measures that could strengthen productivity or reduce exposure to weather-related losses.

Loan duration is particularly important in agriculture. Farmers often spend money months before receiving income from a harvest, while investments in infrastructure or processing equipment may require several seasons to generate returns. Short repayment periods can therefore be poorly matched to agricultural cash flows.

Longer-term credit could give borrowers more time to establish viable projects before repayments fall due. Micro agri-food enterprises may also be able to invest in processing, transport and storage, potentially creating demand for local labour and reducing losses between farms and markets.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac presented the partnership as a way to direct capital towards communities and businesses that struggle to obtain it. "When a micro-business can borrow, it can invest and grow," he said, connecting business expansion with jobs and higher household incomes.

The facility will nevertheless remain modest compared with the scale of Malawi's agricultural economy. Its wider value may lie in showing whether a local bank can build a commercially sustainable lending model for borrowers commonly considered costly or risky to serve.

Women and Climate Resilience Share the Spotlight

Half of the financing is reserved for women's economic empowerment, placing gender inclusion at the centre of the operation. Women are deeply involved in Malawi's agricultural value chains but often encounter barriers to formal finance, including limited collateral, weaker control over assets and the informal status of many small enterprises.

Dedicated financing could enable women entrepreneurs to purchase equipment, increase stock, improve processing or enter new markets. The operation also supports the EU's "Women for Stronger Communities and Growth" initiative, which focuses on building resilient livelihoods for women.

Yet the allocation will require clear standards. A loan issued to a business that employs women does not necessarily give women control over capital or profits. Measuring the programme's impact will require information on whether supported enterprises are owned or led by women and whether women influence investment decisions.

The remaining half will support sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture. This reflects growing recognition that agricultural finance and climate adaptation cannot be treated separately. Farmers require capital to respond to changing rainfall, water stress, soil degradation and increasingly uncertain production conditions.

A technical-assistance programme will help Centenary Bank expand agricultural lending, reach underserved clients and encourage climate-resilient practices. It should also improve the bank's ability to assess seasonal income and distinguish productive investments from debts that borrowers may struggle to repay.

Policymakers Face a Finance-and-Infrastructure Challenge

For Malawi's policymakers, the agreement offers an opportunity to connect private lending with national priorities involving agricultural productivity, financial inclusion, climate adaptation and women's participation in the economy.

However, finance cannot compensate for every structural weakness affecting rural businesses. Farmers may struggle to repay even well-designed loans if they lack reliable roads, storage, electricity, agricultural extension services or access to stable markets. The effectiveness of the facility will therefore depend partly on the broader environment in which borrowers operate.

Government agencies and financial regulators must also balance wider access with borrower protection. Lending requirements that are too restrictive could exclude precisely the small enterprises the programme is intended to serve. Requirements that are too loose could expose vulnerable households to unsustainable debt, particularly when crop failure or climate shocks affect entire communities.

Currency risk is another consideration. EIB Global is providing the facility in euros, while small borrowers are likely to generate income in Malawian kwacha. How that risk is managed, and whether local customers borrow in domestic currency, could influence the affordability and stability of the resulting loans.

For the EU and EIB Global, the operation is a test of the Global Gateway approach, which seeks to combine European finance with the reach and knowledge of local institutions. The EIB has worked in Malawi since 1977 and has invested more than €630 million across 47 projects in areas including small business development, energy, water and transport.

Success Will Be Measured Beyond the Signing Ceremony

Centenary Bank now carries much of the responsibility for turning the agreement into measurable results. Its local presence may help it identify borrowers and understand agricultural conditions, but serving dispersed rural clients can be expensive. Small loans require assessment and monitoring, while farmers' ability to repay may fluctuate with harvests, prices and weather.

Acting Managing Director Beatrix Mosiwa described the agreement as a milestone in the bank's effort to transform lives through inclusive and sustainable financial services. The challenge will be to translate that ambition into suitable interest rates, repayment periods, collateral requirements and loan sizes.

Farmers, women entrepreneurs and micro agri-food businesses are the intended beneficiaries. Their employees, suppliers and families may also gain if financing supports viable expansion. But the final distribution of benefits will depend on which regions, value chains and categories of borrowers receive the money.

Key indicators will include the number of loans issued, their average size and cost, their geographic distribution and the share reaching first-time or previously underserved borrowers. Loan performance will matter, but so will evidence of higher incomes, stronger businesses, new employment and improved resilience.

The agreement creates a new channel for investment in Malawi's rural economy. Whether it narrows the country's agricultural finance gap will be determined by who receives the capital, the conditions attached to it and whether supported enterprises can withstand both economic and climate pressures.