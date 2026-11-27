For a rice farmer, a larger harvest is only part of what makes a season pay. The crop still needs a mill that can process it and buyers who can get it onto shop shelves, including in neighbouring countries where demand is growing. The African Development Bank Group and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have launched REWARD-ECOWAS to strengthen those links and help West Africa meet more of its demand for rice from its own farms.

The launch in Abuja on 11 and 12 November 2026 marked the start of implementation and the inauguration of a Regional Steering Committee to oversee delivery. The African Development Bank Group is providing a grant of approximately US$12 million, and the ECOWAS Commission is contributing US$1.2 million. Government officials, researchers, businesses, development partners and regional institutions met to agree on priorities for work that crosses national borders.

REWARD-ECOWAS is one component of the Regional Resilient Rice Value Chains Development Programme, known as REWARD. Launched in 2024, the wider programme covers 15 participating West African countries and has an overall investment envelope of approximately US$850 million. It is expected to benefit more than one million farmers, with particular attention to women and young people, as countries work to improve rural livelihoods, strengthen food security and reduce dependence on imported rice.

A market for West African rice beyond the country where it grows

At the launch, Dr Abdul Kamara of the African Development Bank Group asked participants to consider what happens to rice after it leaves the farm. Kamara, the Bank Group's Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery and Director General for Nigeria, urged countries to develop the capacity to process, market and trade rice across West Africa and in international markets. In his view, the people who should judge the programme's success include processors, businesses and consumers as well as the farmers who grow the crop.

That perspective explains why regional trade belongs in a food security programme. A good harvest can increase the rice available in a producing area, but a consumer elsewhere benefits only if a processor can prepare that rice for sale and a trader can reach the market where it is wanted. A grower's prospects can depend as much on those commercial connections as on the quantity of rice the farm produces.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture Dehpue Yenpea Zuo linked the region's ambition for greater control over its food supply to sustained investment in local production. West Africa needs farms that can produce more rice and businesses that can turn that output into a competitive product for a growing market, he said. The distinction matters for investment decisions because a constraint at the mill or at the point of sale can limit what farmers earn from improvements made in the field.

Getting improved seed, research and machinery into farmers' hands

Dr Sali Atanga, representing the Director General of the Africa Rice Center, or AfricaRice, identified access to improved seed varieties, climate-resilient farming practices and mechanisation as priorities. His emphasis was on getting research into use across the region, a task that requires scientists, governments and private businesses to work together. For a farmer deciding what to plant, the practical value of an improved variety depends on being able to obtain the seed when it is needed and understand how it performs under local growing conditions.

The wider REWARD programme connects this regional research agenda with work in individual countries. Its existing components include REWARD-AfricaRice, REWARD-Gambia and REWARD-Ghana, with further investments and partnerships under development. Work in The Gambia includes rice irrigation and access roads, illustrating two distinct needs within a single farming area: water to produce the crop and a route for moving the harvest to a mill or a buyer.

The programme's focus on women and young people also extends the question of opportunity beyond how many farmers produce rice. A sector with stronger processing and trading businesses can offer ways to earn a living at several points between the field and the final sale. The estimate of more than one million farmer beneficiaries applies to the wider REWARD programme across participating countries, giving its regional and national partners a shared ambition against which to assess whom their investments reach.

A regional committee takes responsibility for tracking delivery

Anthony Ogunjimi, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, said the new Regional Steering Committee would help coordinate implementation, monitor progress and strengthen accountability. Its task matters because the organisations responsible for research, national investments and commercial activity each see a different part of the rice sector. Bringing them together gives the committee a way to examine whether progress in one area, such as access to seed, is being matched by the capacity to process and sell the resulting harvest.

The initiative supports three of the African Development Bank Group's four strategic priorities, known as its Four Cardinal Points. It connects opportunities for farmers, women and young people with economic development, and it links climate-resilient farming and infrastructure with the value that local businesses can add through processing. The third priority concerns access to capital for agricultural investment, including the financing needed by businesses that handle rice after it leaves the farm.

The distinction between the roughly US$12 million Bank Group grant for REWARD-ECOWAS and the wider US$850 million investment envelope is important to understanding what began in Abuja. The new project gives regional partners a means to coordinate their work within a much larger programme of country investments and research partnerships. For a farmer bringing rice to market, the clearest sign of progress will be a buyer ready to take the harvest; for a household shopping for rice, it will be finding a competitively priced product grown and processed in the region.