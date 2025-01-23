Maha Kumbh 2023: Millions Flock to Triveni Sangam for Spiritual Awakening

In a remarkable display of spiritual fervor, over 9.73 crore devotees have thronged the Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam within just 10 days, hinting at soaring participation that could cross the 10 crore mark by the day's end. The Uttar Pradesh government reported a surge in the number of devotees taking a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, totaling over 1.6 million on Thursday alone.

The state anticipates a staggering 45 crore participants at the event this year. Among the myriad visitors, distinctive spiritual leaders, such as Rajpal Singh, known as 'Pahalwan Baba,' have captivated the crowd with messages blending spirituality and a call to a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the awakening of youth and eradication of drugs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his cabinet, participated in the sacred rituals, highlighting the state's progressive aerospace, defense, and employment policies. With the issuance of municipal bonds for Prayagraj and other cities, the government aims to boost development initiatives. Preparations are underway for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya, expecting further large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)