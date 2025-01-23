Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: Millions Flock to Triveni Sangam for Spiritual Awakening

In just 10 days, over 9.73 crore devotees have participated in the Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam, with numbers expected to cross 10 crore. Spiritual leaders like 'Pahalwan Baba' inspire attendees, while the Uttar Pradesh government anticipates a total of 45 crore visitors. Officials focus on upcoming events and development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:32 IST
Maha Kumbh 2023: Millions Flock to Triveni Sangam for Spiritual Awakening
Drone visuals from the ghat of Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of spiritual fervor, over 9.73 crore devotees have thronged the Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam within just 10 days, hinting at soaring participation that could cross the 10 crore mark by the day's end. The Uttar Pradesh government reported a surge in the number of devotees taking a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, totaling over 1.6 million on Thursday alone.

The state anticipates a staggering 45 crore participants at the event this year. Among the myriad visitors, distinctive spiritual leaders, such as Rajpal Singh, known as 'Pahalwan Baba,' have captivated the crowd with messages blending spirituality and a call to a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the awakening of youth and eradication of drugs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his cabinet, participated in the sacred rituals, highlighting the state's progressive aerospace, defense, and employment policies. With the issuance of municipal bonds for Prayagraj and other cities, the government aims to boost development initiatives. Preparations are underway for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya, expecting further large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025