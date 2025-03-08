Maruti Suzuki and Hero FinCorp Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Car Financing Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced a significant partnership with Hero FinCorp Limited through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Saturday. This collaboration aims at expanding car financing options for new and pre-owned vehicles by harnessing Maruti Suzuki's extensive network and Hero FinCorp's customized financial solutions.

The MoU ceremony saw participation from key executives including Partho Banerjee, the Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, and Abhimanyu Munjal, the MD & CEO of Hero FinCorp, among others. Partho Banerjee emphasized the customer-centric approach of Maruti Suzuki, stating that the partnership aligns with their goal of providing innovative, transparent, and attractive financing solutions tailored to evolving customer needs.

Abhimanyu Munjal highlighted Hero FinCorp's mission to fuel aspirations across India, with a particular focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He noted the seamless digital experiences powered by the company's technology capabilities, promising to make car ownership more accessible and hassle-free. Maruti Suzuki's vast reach and Hero FinCorp's expansive touchpoints make this partnership poised to empower Indian customers in their pursuit of upward mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)