Amit Shah Praises PM Modi's Swift Action Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

Union Minister Amit Shah highlighted PM Narendra Modi's decisive response to terrorism with Operation Sindoor post-Pahalgam attack, contrasting it with inaction under Congress rule. Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for divisive remarks on the Army and applauded Modi's crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:20 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent address, Union Minister Amit Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his rapid retaliation against Pakistan-backed terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Shah emphasized Modi's prompt initiation of Operation Sindoor, a military response launched mere days after the attack, as a decisive shift from the Congress-led UPA government's passive stance on terrorism.

Shah critiqued the former Congress leadership for allegedly failing to respond to terrorist actions, contrasting this with Modi's directive for Indian security forces to penetrate Pakistan territory and eliminate the threat. He announced future plans for a defense corridor in Mithila, asserting that this would enhance India's self-reliant defense capabilities.

Additionally, Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to fragment the Army along caste and religious lines, further lambasting the Congress leader for his remarks on military demographic control. Shah also supported Modi's stringent measures against the Popular Front of India, celebrated as a significant move to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

