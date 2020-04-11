Top foreign stories at 2000

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, is on the road to recovery at a London hospital ward, taking short walks, Downing Street said on Saturday. FGN48 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-LD DECISION Trump says when to reopen coronavirus-hit US economy is the 'biggest decision' he ever had to make Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that when to reopen the country's economy that has been crippled by the "invisible enemy" will be the "biggest decision" he will ever had to make, as his administration grappled with the raging coronavirus pandemic.

FGN35 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-MEDICINE UK to receive first batch of 3 mn paracetamol packets from India by Sunday London: The UK will receive a first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by Sunday as it expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving this "important shipment" after New Delhi lifted its export ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. FGN32 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIA Singapore thanks India for facilitating evacuation of its residents Singapore: Singapore has expressed gratitude to India for facilitating the evacuation of its 699 residents, who returned home on special chartered flights on Friday and Saturday.

FGN33 TRUMP-GOODFRIDAY-GAFFE Trump wishes world 'Happy Good Friday', faces Twitterati wrath Washington: US President Donald Trump was at his blooper best when he mistook Good Friday for Easter and wished the world "Happy Good Friday", triggering an avalanche of criticism from Twitterati who tore into him for his embarrassing gaffe. IND IND.

