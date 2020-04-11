Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:01 IST
Top foreign stories at 2000

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, is on the road to recovery at a London hospital ward, taking short walks, Downing Street said on Saturday. FGN48 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-LD DECISION Trump says when to reopen coronavirus-hit US economy is the 'biggest decision' he ever had to make Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that when to reopen the country's economy that has been crippled by the "invisible enemy" will be the "biggest decision" he will ever had to make, as his administration grappled with the raging coronavirus pandemic.

FGN35 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-MEDICINE UK to receive first batch of 3 mn paracetamol packets from India by Sunday London: The UK will receive a first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by Sunday as it expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving this "important shipment" after New Delhi lifted its export ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. FGN32 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIA Singapore thanks India for facilitating evacuation of its residents Singapore: Singapore has expressed gratitude to India for facilitating the evacuation of its 699 residents, who returned home on special chartered flights on Friday and Saturday.

FGN33 TRUMP-GOODFRIDAY-GAFFE Trump wishes world 'Happy Good Friday', faces Twitterati wrath Washington: US President Donald Trump was at his blooper best when he mistook Good Friday for Easter and wished the world "Happy Good Friday", triggering an avalanche of criticism from Twitterati who tore into him for his embarrassing gaffe. IND IND.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25. Caves wife, Emily, released a statement confirming the news.It is with grea...

Reports: Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. ...

Trouble doctors, paramedics and face action: Noida police warns landlords, residential societies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under a central law to prevent landlords and residential societies from pressuring doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises, officials said. The prohibitory orders ...

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has launched a mobile app to track home quarantined people in the Union Territory to ensure that they are following the laid down norms. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence sp...
