Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last British governor says Hong Kong 'betrayed' by China

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:29 IST
Last British governor says Hong Kong 'betrayed' by China
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The last British governor of Hong Kong said China has betrayed the semi-autonomous territory by tightening control over the city it had promised could keep freedoms not found on the mainland. "What we are seeing is a new Chinese dictatorship," Chris Patten told an interview with The Times of London.

"I think the Hong Kong people have been betrayed by China, which has proved once again that you can't trust it further than you can throw it." He said the British government "should make it clear that what we are seeing is complete destruction of the Joint Declaration," a legal document under which the former British colony was returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework. It gives Hong Kong its own legal system and Western-style freedoms until 2047.

But many fear those are being chipped away after authorities clamped down on massive pro-democracy protests that rocked the city last year. Last week, Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers sharply criticized China's move to enact national security legislation in the territory, which was submitted on the opening day of China's national legislative session.

It would forbid secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the move "a death knell for the high degree of autonomy" that Beijing had promised Hong Kong.

Patten told Times he believed that "one country, two systems," the treaty lodged at the United Nations, would be enough to protect Hong Kong's capitalist economy and its way of life. "China cheats, it tries to screw things in its own favor, and if you ever point this out their 'wolf warrior' diplomats try to bully and hector you into submission," he said.

"It's got to stop otherwise the world is going to be a much less safe place and liberal democracy around the world is going to be destabilized." He called on Britain to do more to stand up to China and protect Hong Kong under its legal obligations. "Britain has a moral, economic and legal duty to stand up for Hong Kong," he said.

"The real danger is that we are entirely limp on this. We have obligations because we signed the agreement … If we don't have any responsibilities for the people of Hong Kong and their way of life, who do we have responsibility for?" China has criticized Patten's comments before. China's foreign ministry said last week Hong Kong is China's internal affair and "no foreign country has the right to intervene."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against Chinas proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have s...

Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from...

RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Dr. Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospit...

Investment via P-notes up at Rs 57,100 cr till April

Investments through participatory notes P-notes in the domestic capital market increased to Rs 57,100 crore&#160;as of April 30 after falling to over 15-year low at the end of the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020