Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence motion moved against Srinagar mayor

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said a no-confidence motion has been moved against him at the behest of the BJP, and asserted that he enjoyed majority in the municipal corporation and would take on the challenge democratically and legally.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:39 IST
No-confidence motion moved against Srinagar mayor

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said a no-confidence motion has been moved against him at the behest of the BJP, and asserted that he enjoyed majority in the municipal corporation and would take on the challenge democratically and legally. Asked whether the BJP had submitted a no-confidence motion against the mayor, the BJP's media in-charge for Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, said, "Yes.... Over 40 corporators have submitted the no-confidence motion." He said the motion had the backing of 43 corporators -- 27 affiliated with the BJP and the rest are either Independents or belong to other parties.

In a statement later, Bhat, however, said the party had only extended support to the Independent corporators who filed the motion. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has 74 wards.

"Been informed that BJP has sought a ''Vote of No Confidence'' in the SMC against me. Those who have submitted the motion are either elected members/office bearers of BJP or unambiguously associated with BJP. This is the second such motion by BJP against me within 6 months,” Mattu said. In a series of tweets, the SMC mayor said the BJP-led group in the civic body has also claimed they have support from the Congress and the National Conference, but both these two parties have clearly denied that.

"The incumbent Dy. Mayor @Parvaiz_Qadri has also denied these claims,” he said. Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, but elections to the local body were held on non-party basis.

The National Conference, on its official Twitter handle, said the party has no understanding with the BJP. "JKNC has no understanding, or inclination to have an understanding with BJP. Neither in SMC Srinagar nor elsewhere,” the party said in a tweet.

Mattu said there are also apprehensions of forged signatures on affidavits of corporators as well as attempts to break the law that bars anyone from seeking a floor test within six months of the previous one. "This is a repeat of what was attempted in SMC on 26th December, 2019,” Mattu said.

The mayor said it was a travesty that something like that was being done in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “That this is being done in the MIDST of an unprecedented pandemic is another travesty. That it is being claimed and alleged that INC and BJP are on the same page is bizarre beyond comprehension and hints at some clear illegality and foul play,” he said.

Mattu, who belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, said he would fight the motion democratically and legally and he was certain of proving his majority. "We will fight this democratically and legally as this is yet another litmus test for the mainstream. This is the second such attempt in 6 months and we are certain of proving our majority and defeating this blatantly illegal, undemocratic maneuvering (sic),” he said.

In his statement, BJP leader Bhat said his party was not "directly" involved in filing the motion against Mattu. "We had extended our support in favour of filing no-confidence motion against Mattu,” Bhat said.

"Earlier, we had filed a no-confidence motion against the mayor, but this time Independent corporators led by former Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran have filed the no-confidence motion against him,” he said. Bhat, however, said the BJP was always of the opinion that Mattu should be removed as there has been a "halt" in development work.

The corporators have understood that they were being “misled” in the name of development, the BJP leader said, adding, "Our party has always talked about development and will not tolerate anything except that." PTI SSB MIJ SMN SMN.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says military would intervene if Trump loses election but refuses to leave

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he worries President Donald Trump will try to steal the November election but he is confident soldiers would escort Trump from the White House if he loses and doesnt recognize the result.Its ...

London stocks battered for fourth day on virus fears, Fed outlook

UK stocks slipped for the fourth straight day on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 index marking its longest losing streak in three months, hurt by fears of a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States and a bleak economic outlook by th...

Biden: Main worry is Trump will try to 'steal this election'

Joe Biden says his chief worry is that President Donald Trump will attempt to steal the November election, and the Democratic challenger says hes even considered the possibility that the Republican incumbent would refuse to leave the White ...

Detained for seeking an appointment with Telangana CM: Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that he was detained for nothing more than seeking an appointment with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Vikramarka said that he was detained by the poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020