BJP MLC detained in Hyderabad
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:00 IST
BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Friday was detained while he was on his way to present a memorandum on the present COVID-19 issue to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad. "On an attempt to approach the Chief Minister's residence I had been arrested. We condemn the arrest, the Chief Minister is negligent as far as coronavirus issue is concerned and we demand decentralisation of Gandhi Hospital and more hospitals should be opened for COVID patients," said Rao.
The BJP MLC is currently under preventive custody. "We have arrested Ramchander Rao, BJP, MLC as he was trying to approach Pragati Bhavan. He is under preventive custody at Osmania University Police Station," said Osmania University Additional Inspector Ramesh Naik. (ANI)
