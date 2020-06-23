Left Menu
BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday raised questions over Congress' links with China and attacked Rahul Gandhi stating that the Wayanad MP is trying to divide the nation and demoralise its armed forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 11:45 IST
Raising questions over Cong-China relationship, JP Nadda says Rahul Gandhi dividing nation and demoralising armed forces
The flow chart shared by BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Twitter. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday raised questions over Congress' links with China and attacked Rahul Gandhi stating that the Wayanad MP is trying to divide the nation and demoralise its armed forces. Sharing a flow chart titled "The story of a MoU and its effect" the BJP President said that Congress surrendered land to China.

"First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda tweeted. "Is it that MoU which made Congress go against national interest?" the BJP chief asked.

The BJP President tried to describe the issue through a flow chart and shared several news reports related to the issue. "China has occupied 640 square km in three Ladakh sectors" and "600 border violations by China along LAC since 2010". This he said happened between the period of 2010 and 2013. He alleged that China got a free hand to occupy the Indian territory after Congress signed an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008.

Further, he said that in 2017, Rahul secretly met Chinese Ambassador during Doklam standoff. Nadda mentioned a news report in a flow chart saying "After morning of denials, Congress accepts Rahul Gandhi met Chinese envoy". Describing further he said that Congress questioned Air Force's valour in 2019 and mentioned two articles saying "Did Modi launch air strike from RCR: Rahul Gandhi's potshot at PM on Balakot" and "Rahul aide Sam Pitroda questions Balakot strike; an insult to force, says PM Modi".

He said now in 2020 Rahul tries to divide India during the time of crisis and shared an article citing "Don't politicize this...:Father of soldier who got injured in Galwan to Rahul Gandhi" The BJP-led Central government and Congress have been at loggerheads over the recent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

