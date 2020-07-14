After Madhya Pradesh, BJP looking to demolish Cong govt in Rajasthan: Shiv Sena in Saamna

Shiv Sena has slammed the BJP alleging that after Madhya Pradesh they are looking to demolish the Congress government in Rajasthan. "On one hand when the country is facing a coronavirus crisis, the BJP is creating a different fuss. During this period the BJP has demolished the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, and now it is looking to demolish the Ashok Gehlot's government in Rajasthan. However, it is not possible," the party said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

The editorial said, in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia of Congress merged with BJP with 22 MLAs. Scindia received Rajya Sabha as a reward. He will also be a Minister in the future. When this happened in Madhya Pradesh then people knew that Rajasthan will be next. It was predicted that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will follow the path of Scindia. It is getting true. Pilot is rebelling in Rajasthan with 30 MLAs, such a thing is being done, but this figure is being shown more, it added. "In the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Congress has 108, and BJP has 72 MLAs. Independents and other legislators were also with the government. Some of them are sitting on the fence as per tradition. Pilot claims that the Congress government is now in a minority. Although Pilot may be true, the future of the government will be decided in the State Assembly," it said. Ten to twelve pro-pilot MLAs were also present in the meeting of Congress MLAs convened by Legislature Party leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Therefore the actual number will be known only after counting the ends in the Assembly, the editorial said.

The BJP will not do anything openly until the number of MLAs is counted properly. It is not doing anything openly now for this but they are working behind the scenes to destabilise the government. As of now, for the BJP it is an internal matter of Congress. The same was the case when Jyotiraditya was joining the BJP. In Maharashtra, the BJP took the oath of office with Ajit Pawar. Even then it was an internal matter of NCP, it added. It further said that if Pilot's feud with Gehlot is an internal matter then the BJP should not participate in it. But the BJP has designated Jyotraditya Scindia as a narrator of "Operation Lotus".

Shiv Sena added, "Pilot has an aspiration to become Chief Minister of Rajasthan. He is young and has a chance in the future, but due to Gehlot's malice, he wants to win the Chief Minister's post, not in the future but in the present. This step may prove harmful to him. When the party is in trouble, then Pilot should not run away like a mouse jumping from a boat." "Pilot's arrogance and malice are destabilising a state like Rajasthan, but this is not possible without the support of Central power. The Central government is working on a formula to destabilise the Opposition government," Shiv Sena alleged.

"There are other issues like the coronavirus crisis and China's infiltration. Instead of solving these, the work is going on to interfere in the internal matter of Congress. What BJP wants to gain by creating such a storm in Rajasthan," the party added. The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state. (ANI)