Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM: Nation DEL40 PM-LD MAURITIUS India's development cooperation does not come with any conditions: PM Modi New Delhi: India's development cooperation with other nations does not come with any conditions and is not influenced by political or commercial considerations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday. DEL49 RJ-HC-BSP HC sends notices to Rajasthan Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Speaker and six MLAs who contested elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party and then merged with the Congress.

DEL36 VIRUS-TESTS-VARDHAN Plan to increase COVID-19 tests to 10 lakh per day in 1-2 months: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi: India is currently conducting around five lakh COVID-19 tests every day and the plan is to double the number in next one-two months, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. DEL64 VIRUS-HERD IMMUNITY Herd immunity in India may generate only in pockets, can be short-lived: scientists New Delhi: Herd immunity against COVID-19 in India is likely to be achieved only in pockets given the many socio-economic groups in the country and may be short-lived rather than long-lasting, say scientists as sero-surveillance data from New Delhi and Mumbai raise hopes of ‘community protection’ from the disease. By Shakoor Rather DEL52 SONIA-RS-MPS Sonia Gandhi discusses current political situation with Cong RS MPs New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them, sources said.

DEL66 EDUCATION POLICY-LD REAX Long-due reforms, devil lies in details: NEP evokes mixed reactions from academicians New Delhi: The new National Education Policy (NEP) has evoked mixed responses from academicians and experts as many of them referred to the reforms as "long due" and "groundbreaking", while others cautioned that "the devil lies in the details" and hoped the moves get translated into action on the ground. DEL31 DEF-SOLDIERS WAR MEMORIAL Names of soldiers killed in Galwan clash to be inscribed on National War Memorial New Delhi: The names of 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed after valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, will be inscribed on the National War Memorial here, officials said on Thursday.

DEL39 PRIYANKA-BUNGALOW Priyanka vacates Lodhi Estate bungalow New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday. DEL47 ED-SUSHANT-FIR ED writes to Bihar Police seeking FIR against actress in Sushant Singh Rajput case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought from the Bihar police a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to probe a possible money laundering angle, officials said on Thursday.

MDS9 TN-LOCKDOWN-LD EXTENSION TN govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till Aug 31 with relaxations Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more relaxations, including scaling up workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants. Legal LGD12 SC-RAJPUT-CAVEAT Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Father files caveat in SC to pre-empt ex-parte order on Rhea's plea New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's father Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought hearing before any order is passed on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea.

LGD11 DL-COURT-LD CORRUPTION Ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley, 2 others get 4-year jail term for corruption in defence deal New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Business DEL50 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex tumbles 335 pts; Nifty gives up 11,150 Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex slumped 335 points on Thursday, dragged by losses in financial stocks amid negative cues from global markets.

Foreign FGN21 US-TRUMP-INDIA-LD CHINA Trump says India, China and Russia don’t take care of their air Washington: US President Donald Trump has alleged that India, China and Russia do not take care of their air, while America does, noting that he withdrew from the “one-sided, energy-destroying” Paris climate accord which would have made it a “non-competitive nation”. By Lalit K Jha PTI AD.