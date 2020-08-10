Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP chief asks AAP govt to specify number of people employed through its job portal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday accused the AAP government of "misleading" people on the employment issue, and sought to know how many jobs were provided through its recently launched job portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:45 IST
Delhi BJP chief asks AAP govt to specify number of people employed through its job portal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday accused the AAP government of "misleading" people on the employment issue, and sought to know how many jobs were provided through its recently launched job portal. The Delhi government had on July 27 launched the job portal and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta claimed that only 334 people got jobs in an employment scheme started by the Arvind Kejriwal government two years ago. "The Kejriwal government is again misleading the people of Delhi by re-launching the failed employment scheme," he alleged. There was no immediate reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the allegation. Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai had last week said 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal. He said 9 lakh vacancies were available on the portal, where 6,271 companies have registered. The Delhi BJP chief, however, demanded the AAP government to specify the number of people employed through the job portal. "It is being claimed that the job portal has more than 9 lakh vacancies with 8,64,000 applicants. The Kejriwal government should specify how many people have got jobs through the portal so far," he said. Gupta also showed a purported screenshot of a job posted on the portal wherein he claimed that people are asked to download a video application. He added that offensive and vulgar videos and photos are shown in this application. The BJP leader also alleged that the city government has sent notices to 5,586 businessmen who create jobs, instead of providing employment to the people. PTI VIT SRY

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers part ways with general manager Tallon

The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Dale Tallon after 10 seasons. The announcement comes three days after the Panthers were eliminated from their Eastern Conference qualifying serie...

LG India launches online store to deliver directly at customer's doorsteps

In view of growing consumer preference towards e-commerce, electronics major LG on Monday announced the launch of direct-to-consumer online store to deliver directly at the customers doorsteps. The company has launched its direct-to-consume...

Sisodia asks urban development dept to ensure MCD schools' students given books immediately

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday directed the urban development department to ensure the Delhi governments funds to the three municipal corporations are utilised for the purpose they are provided for. He wrote a letter to the ...

Pompeo deeply troubled by Hong Kong tycoon arrest

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs draconian National Security Law.Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020