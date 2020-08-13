Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru violence: real guilty should be punished: Deve Gowda

The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire. Asking the BJP and Congress not to indulge in a political blamegame regarding the violence, Gowda said no one should speak according to their whims and fancies on such matters.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:08 IST
Bengaluru violence: real guilty should be punished: Deve Gowda
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@H_D_Devegowda)

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said only those who are really guilty for violence in parts of the city on August 11 should be punished, as he asked the Congress and BJP not to indulge in a political blamegame on the issue. Expressing sadness over the attack on Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys residence, the JD(S) patriarch also said the government should take action to get justice for him and give him compensation for the losses.

"The attack on Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys residence is unfortunate and such incidents should not occur in any part of the country. Police have arrested about 140 people in connection with rioting, but how many among them are real culprits?" Gowda was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He said, "all of them (arrested) cannot be culprits. Only the guilty should be held responsible for the incident and merciless action should be taken against them.Innocents should not be punished, this is my request to the police." Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a city locality on Tuesday night over a purportedly inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by the Congress legislator Murthy's relative.

Urging the government to take merciless action against the real guilty, Gowda said, burning down houses, cars and looting the properties related to an MLA was unheard of in the state. "Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has not betrayed anyone, yes he was in our party earlier, that's a different matter.

Government should take all necessary steps to get him justice. The loss that he has suffered, jewellery among other things.... he should be given compensation," he said.

Murthys residence and a police station at D J Halli were among those targeted by the mob. The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire.

Asking the BJP and Congress not to indulge in a political blamegame regarding the violence, Gowda said no one should speak according to their whims and fancies on such matters. Further stating that the JD(S) will begin its statewide agitation from tomorrow against the state government's "anti-farmer" laws and amendments to the land reforms act, among others, he said, the protests will be flagged off from Hassan, by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Only 200 people are likely to participate in the protest tomorrow, he said. Along with him, party state president H K Kumaraswmay, son and MLA H D Revanna will submit a memorandum to the governor through the district deputy commissioner.

Stating that the protest will be scaled up step by step in all the 30 districts next week, Gowda said as he cannot travel everywhere, the state president, party leaders and legislators will take the lead. He pointed out that large-scale destruction have been caused to properties and crops due to recent rains and floods in different parts of the state.

The Prime Minister's recent meeting with ministers from the state regarding the flood situation was not satisfactory, according to him. Gowda urged the state government to send officials to districts and taluks to assess the damage and send a report to the Centre, adding that the centre should immediately send a team to the state.

"Last year injustice happened to us with regard to flood relief.It should not happen this time. I will speak about this in Parliament," Gowda, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Grasim Industries Q1 net profit down 66.6 pc to Rs 621 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 66.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by disruption in economic activities due to COVID-19 p...

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Kozhikode plane crash: AI pilot unions seek meeting with Puri to discuss flight safety

The two leading pilot unions of Air India on Thursday sought a meeting with Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss matters related to working conditions and flight safety, six days after the plane crash in Kozhikode that killed 18 ...

Kerala court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of the key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and her co-accused, saying their instant release would certainly hamper the successful progress of investigation by the Customs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020