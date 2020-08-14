Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail

New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model the state used in its July primary, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Most counties had at least five drop boxes in July. The state Republican Party petitioned the U.S. attorney in New Jersey to install election monitors over concerns of “disenfranchisement." Some Democrats have also voiced concerns.

PTI | Trenton | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:47 IST
Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail
Representative Image Image Credit: coutts

New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model the state used in its July primary, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Murphy, a Democrat, said during an interview with CNN that all voters would get a ballot, but it's not clear if people who aren't registered will get an application to register.

"It doesn't matter what party you're in, everybody gets a ballot," Murphy said. Murphy is expected to address the change during a news conference later Friday. The nearly all-mail election in July stemmed from the coronavirus outbreak.

The development comes just a day after Republican President Donald Trump acknowledged that he's starving the United States Postal Service of cash to make it harder to process millions of mailed-in ballots. Saying that the general election will mirror the July primary, Murphy indicated that the only in-person voting will be with provisional ballots. That means if voters want to cast their ballot in person, they'll have to go to one of a reduced number of polling places and cast a ballot that will be counted only after officials determine the voter didn't mail in a ballot.

In July, each county had to keep at least 50% of its polling places open for in-person provisional voting. If the July 7 primary model is used, voters will be able to mail back their ballots to county boards of elections, deliver them there in person or use drop boxes that are scattered across the county. Most counties had at least five drop boxes in July.

The state Republican Party petitioned the U.S. attorney in New Jersey to install election monitors over concerns of "disenfranchisement." Some Democrats have also voiced concerns. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has said he wants there to be traditional in-person voting, saying that he was a "purist" and there was a sense of accomplishment after voting in person. Paterson is at the center of criminal election fraud charges brought by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. The charges stem from the May municipal primary there. Grewal charged a Paterson city councilman, a councilman-elect and two other men with voting fraud.

He cast the charges as a warning ahead of last month's first-ever nearly all-mail election statewide. Grewal's investigation began when the U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm told the attorney general's office about hundreds of mail-in ballots located in a mailbox in Paterson, along with more found in nearby Haledon.

Three of the four defendants' attorneys said last month that their clients disputed the charges. New Jersey previously had no-excuse mail-in voting.

Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — relied on mail-in ballots even before the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about voting in person this coming November.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 31 arrested for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Thirty-one people were arrested and 20 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, owners of more than 1,800 veh...

Mangaluru-based man creates environment friendly tri-colour badges for I-Day

A Mangaluru-based man has created environment-friendly tri-coloured badges for the Independence Day. Nitin Vas of Mangaluru celebrates Independence day with such innovative ideas every year and this year he made plastic-free national flags ...

EU takes first step to impose new sanctions on Belarus

The European Union on Friday took the first step to impose new sanctions on Belarus over a disputed election last Sunday and a crackdown on protests that followed, instructing its foreign policy arm to prepare a blacklist of responsible ind...

J&K Police Medals for meritorious service awarded to six police officers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has awarded JK Police Medals for meritorious services to six police officers on the eve of Independence Day, officials said on Friday. The officers who have been awarded are Inspector General of Police I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020