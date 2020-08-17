White House Chief of Staff says Trump may support Postal Service funding if included with COVID-19 stimulus

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the Trump Administration is willing to support providing funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a coronavirus stimulus funding package of measures.

Speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One, Meadows added, however, that he has not spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Democratic Leader Schumer about coronavirus relief in more than a week. "The President is very clear he is willing to provide money for the post office as long as it is it included in some other skinny measure if we can't agree to a larger deal," said Meadows.