Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump loses bid to delay handover of tax returns to New York prosecutor

"Because a grand jury is under a legal obligation to keep the confidentiality of its records, the court finds that no irreparable harm will ensue from the disclosure to it of the President's records sought here," Marrero wrote. Vance, a Democrat, will not obtain Trump's tax returns immediately, after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan scheduled oral arguments for Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 04:13 IST
Trump loses bid to delay handover of tax returns to New York prosecutor

A U.S. judge on Friday denied President Donald Trump's request to delay letting Manhattan's district attorney obtain his tax returns for a criminal investigation into his family's real estate business while Trump pursues an appeal. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero issued his decision a day after rejecting Trump's arguments that the grand jury subpoena from district attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax returns from the accounting firm Mazars USA was "wildly overbroad."

In refusing to delay the subpoena, Marrero said Trump had failed to show his appeal would likely succeed, or that he would be irreparably harmed absent a stay. "Because a grand jury is under a legal obligation to keep the confidentiality of its records, the court finds that no irreparable harm will ensue from the disclosure to it of the President's records sought here," Marrero wrote.

Vance, a Democrat, will not obtain Trump's tax returns immediately, after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan scheduled oral arguments for Sept. 1 on the Republican president's request for a stay. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Vance declined to comment.

In Thursday's ruling, Marrero said throwing out the subpoena would effectively give the president immunity from Vance's criminal probe to which the U.S. Supreme Court in July declared he was not entitled. The legal battle and grand jury secrecy rules make it unlikely the tax returns will become public before the Nov. 3 election in which Trump is seeking a second term.

Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has refused to release his tax returns. Vance's investigation into Trump and his Trump Organization was spurred by disclosures of hush money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had sexual relationships with Trump. He has denied their claims.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder plan to stand tall in Game 3 vs. Rockets

In the aftermath of a series-opening loss to the Houston Rockets and in advance of a different approach that yielded the same result in Game 2, Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul shared strategies that seemed viable and likely to set the Thunde...

Arizona voters put tax to fund education, recreational marijuana on November ballot

Voters will decide in November whether to pump 940 million into education by taxing Arizonas highest earners and make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana, election officials said on Friday.The two measures cl...

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat

At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday. The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to targ...

Kremlin critic Navalny driven out of hospital in Siberia - Reuters witness

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was driven out of a hospital in an ambulance early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny was meant to leave the Siberian city of Omsk and be airlifted to Germany ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020