Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why discriminate govt school students from learning Hindi: TN BJP chief

The NEP's three-language formula, which includes Hindi, had found opposition in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling AIADMK making it clear that the existing two-language policy (English and Tamil) will continue in the state. Speaking to reporters after offering prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the BJP headquarters here, Murugan accused Stalin, opposed to "Hindi imposition," of practicing "double standards" on the third language issue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:03 IST
Why discriminate govt school students from learning Hindi: TN BJP chief
Speaking to reporters after offering prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the BJP headquarters here, Murugan accused Stalin, opposed to "Hindi imposition," of practising "double standards" on the third language issue. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan on Saturday took potshots at DMK President M K Stalin for his opposition to the three-language formula suggested in the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, asking why government school students should be 'discriminated' from learning Hindi. The NEP's three-language formula, which includes Hindi, had found opposition in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling AIADMK making it clear that the existing two-language policy (English and Tamil) will continue in the state.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the BJP headquarters here, Murugan accused Stalin, opposed to "Hindi imposition," of practising "double standards" on the third language issue. "When students of matriculation schools across Tamil Nadu are offered an option to learn Hindi, denying the third language option for the children of government-run schools, amounts to modern untouchability, which Stalin is practising," he said.

He claimed that people, especially students, were keen on learning Hindi. Murugan, accompanied by BJP functionaries offered prayers to a huge idol of Lord Ganesh installed at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters, for the speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and others infected by a coronavirus.

The alluring Ganesh idol with 18 hands was each decorated with the central schemes. It also had a replica of a Rafale fighter jet. Earlier this month, the BJP president had appealed to political parties opposed to the three-language policy suggested in the NEP, not to allow politics to come in the way of students interests and also not to shut the doors for the students of other states in learning Tamil.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic...

Haryana approves new scheme for Olympics, Paralympics-qualified athletes

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games. This decision has been taken in order to help the players in advance p...

India strikes back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remarks, asks not to interfere in internal matter

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan and asked the countries to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of New Delhi. Retreating its concerns over ...

Germany reports 2,000 new cases of coronavirus

Germanys disease control reported 2,034 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily national increase has topped 2,000 since the end of April. The Robert Koch Institute calls the coronavirus outbreaks very concerning. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020