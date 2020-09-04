Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 

Close on the heels of Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal meeting JP Nadda in Delhi to share his concern over lack of development in his constituency, party MLA from Raipur in Dehradun Umesh Sharma Kau wrote to the party president to lodge a similar complaint.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:14 IST
Another BJP MLA in U'khand complains to Nadda 
File photo Image Credit: ANI

In yet another indication of discontent in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, one more party MLA has written to the central leadership complaining about lack of development in his constituency due to bureaucratic indifference. Close on the heels of Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal meeting JP Nadda in Delhi to share his concern over lack of development in his constituency, party MLA from Raipur in Dehradun Umesh Sharma Kau wrote to the party president to lodge a similar complaint. "I wrote to the party President as I feel lack of development is hurting the party's image. There is nothing wrong with going to the head of the family to share your concerns," Kau told PTI.

Kau, whose victory margin (36771 votes) from Raipur in the 2017 assembly polls was the biggest in Uttarakhand, said people have high expectations from him and they are disappointed to see development activities coming to a halt in his constituency. "It is a cause of concern for the party," he said adding he has sought an appointment with the party's national president and will apprise him in detail with the situation when they meet. The two-page letter written by Kau to Nadda complains about officials not complying with instructions despite repeated directions from the government and ministers. Former Pradesh BJP president and five-time MLA Chuphal, who met Nadda recently to air his grievances, also said officials are not listening to MLAs and no development is taking place in his constituency for the last three years. Noting that this does not augur well for the BJP which is gearing up for the 2022 assembly polls, he said he had met Nadda to share this concern as he wants the party to storm to power with a big mandate once again in the next elections. However, Pradesh party general secretary Rajendra Bhandari denied that voices of dissent are rising in the party. "Meeting the central leadership of the party is the democratic right of the MLAs. Not much should be read into it," he said. "All MLAs are working unitedly for the development of the state and no legislator is unhappy with the government," Bhandari said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudans power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.The gover...

"1 in 20 people showed evidence of COVID-19 by end of July"

One in 20 people in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection by the end of July while the positivity rate for antibodies was higher in the urban population than the rural population, a community-based survey conducted by the central...

Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent, the United Nations said Friday. The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the hug...

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020