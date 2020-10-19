Special Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha pays homage to farmers who died in 'anti-farm laws' protests

On the first day of the 13th (Special) Session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led the House in paying homage to all farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests against the Centre's "draconian" agricultural laws. As per the release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the House paid respects to deceased freedom fighters, political and other eminent personalities, as well as soldiers, by observing two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls during the obituary references.

The Chief Minister also tweeted about the obituary references done during the commencement of the Special Vidhan Sabha Session. "Led the House in paying respects to deceased personalities including Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh and our farmers who unfortunately died while protesting against the anti-farmers laws at the commencement of the Special Vidhan Sabha Session," Singh tweeted.

As per the CMO's release, tributes were paid to "martyr Lance Naik Karnail Singh; the Punjabi language - writer Kuldip Singh Dhir; former Vice-Chancellor Punjabi University Patiala S Joginder Singh Puar; and noted musician S Kesar Singh Narula, father of acclaimed singer Jaspinder Narula, who had all died recently". "The House also paid respects to freedom fighters Mahinder Singh, Sardar Singh, Rai Singh Patanga, Mahinder Singh, and Hemraj Mittal, while remembering their unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle," it added.

The members of Legislative Assembly also paid tributes to parents of MLAs who all had died recently, and to all those members who had passed away since the previous session. "After the obituary references to the eminent personalities, the Speaker moved a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was passed by voice vote," it added.

Earlier, in the 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28, 2020, in which a resolution was passed by the majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances viz, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, promulgated by the Union Government. (ANI)