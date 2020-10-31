U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter data

U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter dataReuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 03:59 IST
U.S. officials said late Friday that Iranian hackers behind the threatening emails sent to thousands of Americans earlier this month successfully accessed voter data.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, in a joint statement, confirmed that "the actor successfully obtained voter registration data in at least one state." The state was not identified. The FBI and DHS did not immediately return messages.
U.S. officials have been on high alert over the threat of potential cyber interference in the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which pits Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Iranian
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account, Republicans decry company's actions
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account, Republicans decry company's actions
Michelle Obama launched #VotingSquad challenge to urge Americans to vote
Trump, Republicans raised $247.8 million in September -campaign manager
Native Americans fear votes in remote tribal lands could go uncounted