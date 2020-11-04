Trump claims 'major fraud' being perpetrated; says he will fight election in Supreme Court
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:35 IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states. "Frankly we did win this election," Trump claimed. Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden.
"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said in a speech at 2 am on Wednesday at the White House. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people," he claimed.
"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said. A "major fraud” was being committed, the president said, without citing any evidence.
"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," the republican leader said. Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court as he wanted "all voting to stop." "Frankly we did win this election," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- American
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme court rejects Republican bid to limit mail-in voting in Pennsylvania
Republicans running short on time and money to defend Senate majority
Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle emerge as star campaigners for Republican Party
Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections
Republicans see bright spot in 2020 voter registration push