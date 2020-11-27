Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal MLA quits TMC, joins BJP

Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami quit West Bengal's ruling party and joined the BJP on Friday, saying he looked forward to a "new political era" in the poll-bound state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:54 IST
West Bengal MLA quits TMC, joins BJP

Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami quit West Bengal's ruling party and joined the BJP on Friday, saying he looked forward to a "new political era" in the poll-bound state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.  He joined the saffron party at its headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and described his decision as a "crusade against immoral and incorrect happenings" in the state, especially against "injustice" in north Bengal, a saffron stronghold.  The MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin, who was associated with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for nearly 22 years, quit from the TMC, saying he can no longer put up with the humiliation being meted out to him.  In a day of setbacks for the TMC, its senior leader Suvendu Adhikari earlier quit as minister from the state government.  The state is headed for the assembly polls in the first half of the next year.  The BJP hopes to end Banerjee's 10-year-old rule in the state, while the TMC has been making a determined bid to retain power in the state where the saffron party has emerged as a powerful force and its main rival. Goswami, had arrived in Delhi with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on Friday morning

"I was humiliated time and again. Despite informing the party about it, it did nothing to address my woes. It seems the leadership has lost control over the party. It was not possible for me to continue with this humiliation. So I resigned from the primary membership of the party," he told reporters after landing in Delhi.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020