BJP's polarisation agenda can be contained: Kerala FM

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) polarisation agenda can be contained in the state. "Message of Kerala election to the nation: BJP's polarisation agenda can be contained. You have to an agenda that strengthens unity of people like the demands of the agitating farmers in Delhi and alternative development agenda as in Kerala. Will Congress rethink their tactics?" said Thomas Isaac.

As per latest trends, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF is leading in 516 out of the total 941 gram panchayats, according to the State Election Commission figures on Wednesday. The Congress-led UDF was ahead in 375 gram panchayats while NDA is leading in 22 gram panchayats.

Out of the six corporations in the state, the LDF and the UDF were leading in three each. The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 and the third and final phase 78.64 per cent.

A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities went to the polls in on December 8, 10 and 14. (ANI)