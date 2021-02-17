Left Menu

Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council urges EC not to conduct Assembly polls between April 1-6

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to not conduct the Assembly polls in Kerala from April 1 to April 6, citing important holy days of Christians.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to not conduct the Assembly polls in Kerala from April 1 to April 6, citing important holy days of Christians.

"The most important holy days of Christians, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter come between April 1 to April 4. These should be excluded from the state election. Politicians and bureaucrats who are Christians may have to work these days in connection with election arrangements. April 5 and 6, which falls after Easter Sunday, also should be excluded from the election schedule," KCBC stated in the letter.

The Assembly polls are due to be held later this year. However, the dates have not been announced yet. (ANI)

