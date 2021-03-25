Left Menu

Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:27 IST
Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

Greece's celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation's war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country's Independence Day.

But with the country struggling to tackle a renewed surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations that have strained the health system to its limits, no spectators from the public are being allowed to attend the parade.

The parade will feature tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the ancient Acropolis. It was being attended by dignitaries from Russia, Britain and France, the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation's bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, as well as the president of Cyprus.

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail?Mishustin, French Defense Minister Florence Parly, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades arrived in Athens on Wednesday for the start of official celebrations.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis kicked off Thursday's celebrations attending the raising of the Greek flag on the Acropolis, while the dignitaries were to lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament before the parade, which is traditionally led by the members of the ceremonial presidential guard in traditional dress.

Warplanes and military helicopters are to participate in the flyby over central Athens during the parade, including French Rafale fighter jets, of which Greece is buying as part of a major upgrading of its military.

Major avenues throughout central Athens were shut down, while thousands of police were deployed and seven planned protests and rallies were banned.

The Greek independence revolt started in the Mani region of the southern Peloponnese peninsula in 1821 and continued for years without official foreign support, with the Greeks gradually becoming riven by dissent and infighting. In 1827, with the revolution almost squashed, the war fleets of Britain, Russia and France intervened to destroy a Turkish-Egyptian fleet in the Bay of Navarino, in the western Peloponnese.

This crucial blow enabled the Greeks to fight on and eventually gain independence in 1830.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with heartwarming throwback video

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback video with her late husband and megastar Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York, on his 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday. The 62-year-old star took to her Instagr...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Low scores in T20Is never impacted my confidence, says Rahul

India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul on Thursday said that he might have registered low scores in the T20I series against England but it never impacted his confidence. Rahul was out of form in the T20I series against England as he scored jus...

Hungary could reopen schools around mid April at the earliest -govt

Hungary may approve a reopening plan next week, with schools opening on April 12 or 19 at the earliest and with the dates depending on the pace of vaccinations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas als...

Bahrain converts underused shopping mall to vaccine centre

Bahrain has turned a mall largely emptied by the coronavirus pandemic into a vaccination hub as the Gulf state races to protect its population from COVID-19. Sitra Mall used to draw people in to access government offices, but the pandemic c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021