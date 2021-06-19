Rajasthan Guv, CM condole death of senior journalist

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have condoled the demise of senior journalist Rajendra Godha who passed away on Saturday.

Godha, the editor of Hindi newspaper 'Samachar Jagat', was hospitalised here for the last several days. He died on Saturday morning.

Mishra said Godha's contribution to journalism will always be remembered.

"The news of the death of senior journalist Rajendra Godha is sad. He was admitted (in hospital) for a long time. I was in touch with the family regarding his health… had taken information about his health from his son two days ago,'' Gehlot said terming Godha's death as a great loss for the world of journalism. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje too condoled the journalist's demise.

