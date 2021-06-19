Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv, CM condole death of senior journalist

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have condoled the demise of senior journalist Rajendra Godha who passed away on Saturday.Godha, the editor of Hindi newspaper Samachar Jagat, was hospitalised here for the last several days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:59 IST
Rajasthan Guv, CM condole death of senior journalist
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have condoled the demise of senior journalist Rajendra Godha who passed away on Saturday.

Godha, the editor of Hindi newspaper 'Samachar Jagat', was hospitalised here for the last several days. He died on Saturday morning.

Mishra said Godha's contribution to journalism will always be remembered.

"The news of the death of senior journalist Rajendra Godha is sad. He was admitted (in hospital) for a long time. I was in touch with the family regarding his health… had taken information about his health from his son two days ago,'' Gehlot said terming Godha's death as a great loss for the world of journalism. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje too condoled the journalist's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021