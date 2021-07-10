Left Menu

Complete lawlessness in Raj, Gehlot govt busy minting money: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:52 IST
The BJP on Saturday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan alleging there is complete lawlessness in the state and the Ashok Gehlot dispensation is busy in ''minting'' money.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, party leader Rajyavardan Singh Rathore said crime against women in Rajasthan has risen by 50 per cent in the past one year and crime against the Scheduled Caste community has also jumped substantially.

''Today Rajasthan is ranked one in terms of crime, and crime against women jumped by fifty per cent year, as the state government's single objective is to survive and complete its tenure at any cost,'' he claimed.

Rathore, MP from Rajasthan, further alleged that the Congress government in state has ''given free hand to all miscreants to remain in power''.

He alleged that the Congress government is ''busy in minting money as it is their top priority and not the wellbeing of the people of the state''.

People are being killed, women are raped, but the Congress and its leaders have turned blind eye to these unfortunate incidents, he claimed.

