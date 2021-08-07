Left Menu

Biden picks ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden picked two major fundraisers for his campaign for office as his ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina, the White House said on Friday. The country is trying to engineer a recovery from a three-year-long recession exacerbated by the pandemic in 2020. The White House said Biden had finalized his nominee for ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, picking a career foreign service member.

U.S. President Joe Biden picked two major fundraisers for his campaign for office as his ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina, the White House said on Friday. Biden chose Scott Miller, an LGBTQ activist and philanthropist, for the top U.S. diplomatic role in Switzerland as well as Liechtenstein.

Switzerland has often served as an intermediary between the United States and Iran, which are deeply at odds over issues including sanctions and talks to revive a nuclear deal. Switzerland also played host to Biden's June 16 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden also selected Marc Stanley, a Dallas-based civil trial lawyer who helped organize attorneys in support of Biden's presidential campaign, as ambassador to Argentina. The country is trying to engineer a recovery from a three-year-long recession exacerbated by the pandemic in 2020.

The White House said Biden had finalized his nominee for ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, picking a career foreign service member. All the positions require Senate confirmation.

