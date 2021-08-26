Left Menu

Bishop Jacob Mar Barnabas dies during Covid treatment in Gurgaon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:18 IST
Bishop Jacob Mar Barnabas of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Gurgaon, died on Thursday, the church he belonged to said.

He was 60.

The first bishop of the diocese of Gurgaon was earlier admitted to the Holy Family Hospital here after contracting COVID-19 and then shifted to a private facility in Gurgaon.

In a statement issued in Kerala on Thursday, the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church said the bishop passed away at 12:50 PM in the ICU of Fortis hospital in Gurgaon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the bishop's death.

''Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Bishop Jacob Mar Barnabas. He worked selflessly for the poor and needy in Delhi. He will be fondly remembered for his great humanitarian works. RIP,'' he tweeted.

The bishop was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the church said.

His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at St. Mary's Syro-Malankara Catholic Cathedral at Neb Sarai in south Delhi on Friday, the church said in a statement.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning at the cathedral, it added.

Bishop Barnabas was born on December 3, 1960 to Geevarghese and Rachel of Aerath family at Karikulam, Ranni, Pathanamthitta in central Kerala, according to the website of the Diocese of Gurgaon.

He was ordained Priest on October 2, 1986, it said.

Barnabas was consecrated as the first bishop of the diocese of Gurgaon. The inauguration of the diocese was held on May 1, 2015, the website said.

