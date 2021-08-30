Left Menu

BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:03 IST
BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress
Tanmoy Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. "BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the people of West Bengal by using central agencies," Ghosh said soon after joining TMC.

Further, he also urged all politicians to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'public welfare'. Ghosh had defeated Archita Bid of TMC by 11,133 votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

The TMC extended a warm welcome to Tanmoy Ghosh and in a tweet said, "Inspired by @MamataOfficial's developmental work for the people of #Bengal, @BJP4Bengal MLA from Bishnupur Shri Tanmay Ghosh joined the Trinamool family today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya. We extend a very warm welcome to him!" Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021