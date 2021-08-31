Qatar foreign minister says Taliban should cooperate to fight terrorism

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday said the Taliban should cooperate in the fight against terrorism and called on the international community to protect Afghan civilians.

The Gulf state had hosted talks between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government prior to the Islamist group's takeover of the country this month and subsequent collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking alongside his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Doha. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

