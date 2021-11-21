Left Menu

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached - Umma Party head

Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters. Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said on Sunday.

Sudan's military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said on Sunday. Nasir said he took part in a meeting late on Saturday in which mediators reached a deal.

The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday before announcing the agreement, said a source with knowledge of the talks. The agreement comes more than three weeks since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed Sudan's transition towards civilian rule with a military coup.

The takeover ended a transitional partnership between the military and civilian groups that had helped topple autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

