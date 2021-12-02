Left Menu

Maha CM discharged from hospital after spine surgery

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:47 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery at a hospital here last month, was discharged from the medical facility on Thursday.

Thackeray, 61, was operated on November 12 and was undergoing treatment at the H N Reliance Hospital.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said quoting Dr Ajit Desai of the hospital that Thackeray has been discharged.

''He is now advised to work from home for the next few days,'' the statement said.

Maharashtra Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab on Monday said the winter session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, considering the health of CM Thackeray.

The chief minister had been advised not to make journeys that require flying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

