Besides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: Prez
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the countrys maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.Indians remain grateful for your service, the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the forces attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.
''Indians remain grateful for your service,'' the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.
The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the force's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
''On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service,'' Kovind tweeted.
