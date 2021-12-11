Ukrainian president does not exclude holding referendum on Crimea and Donbass
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he did not exclude holding a referendum on the future status of war-torn eastern Ukraine and the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Speaking to television channel 1+1, Zelenskiy said U.S. President Joe Biden had in a call on Thursday conveyed Russian reassurances that Moscow would not cause an escalation in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy welcomed Biden's involvement in trying to achieve peace in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, he said, but added he would not rule out holding direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to solve the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Biden
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Russian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered
Ukraine Itel reported info on Dec coup attempt with Russian involvement
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay official visit to India on December 6 for 21st India-Russia annual summit: MEA.
U.S. says 'all options' on the table over Russian troop build-up near Ukraine
Zelenskiy says Ukraine uncovers coup plot involving Russians; Kremlin denies role