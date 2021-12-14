Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:05 IST
Ex-MP, four former MLAs join Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress
A former Congress MP and four ex-MLAs, including three from the SAD, joined Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress here on Tuesday.

Amrik Singh Aliwal, a two-time MP from Ludhiana, and former legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar of the Congress, and Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike of the SAD joined the party in the presence of Amarinder Singh, the Punjab Lok Congress said in a statement.

Former district Congress presidents Jagmohan Sharma and Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki, and Punjab Arthiya Association president Vijay Kalra also came into the party fold, it said.

Other new entrants include Sammukh Singh Mokha, Anup Singh Bhullar, Sanjeev Bittu, Ashwani Kumar, Nitin Sharma Batala and Rajdeep Kaur from Fazilka, the Punjab Lok Congress statement said.

Amarinder Singh quit the Congress and floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, following his unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

