Odisha CM pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:15 IST
BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha on Saturday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik describing him as a ''great visionary''.

Patnaik, who had served as a Union minister in the Vajpayee government, said the late BJP leader, with his multi-faceted personality, inspired generations.

''Atal ji was a great visionary, outstanding parliamentarian, and distinguished statesman, whose multi-faceted personality continues to inspire generations,'' the CM said in a statement.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, the foundation of which was laid by the former PM, also paid homage to the leader.

''He (Vajpayee) had brought about radical changes in the healthcare sector,'' one of the speakers at AIIMS- Bhubaneswar said during a meeting on its campus.

Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 15, 2003. The state unit of the BJP observed Vajpayee's birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day' with meetings and rallies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

