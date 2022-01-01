At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir
“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message. The official said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered.
- Country:
- India
At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said.
"Twelve pilgrims died and 14 were injured in a stampede in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine," said senior police officer, Mukesh Singh. All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.
The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, another official said. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.
The official said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukesh Singh
- Mata Vaishno Devi
- Hindu
- New Year
- Kashmir
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
UK’s first purpose-built Hindu crematorium gets go-ahead
Only PM Modi conceived the idea of strengthening the Hindu religion: Amit Shah
Hindutvawadi bathes alone in Ganga, says Rahul in Amethi, targeting PM Modi
Hindus believe every person's DNA is unique, Hindutvavadi says all Indians have same DNA: Rahul Gandhi
'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga', Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi