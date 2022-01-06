MP BJP leaders perform ritual for PM after breach in his security

BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior party leaders, on Thursday performed “Mahamrityunjay” religious ritual at different temples in the state for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of lapses in his security during Punjab visit.

Workers of the ruling party, led by Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, performed “Mahamrityunjay Jap' at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Sharma and state higher education minister Mohan Yadav along with party workers took part in the ritual that involves chanting of vedic mantras and prayed for the long life of the PM at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva which is also one of the 12 'Jyotirlings' in the country.

Terming the breach in Modi's security as a “conspiracy” of the Congress, Sharma told reporters after the ritual ,“Our Prime Minister has the blessings of Lord Mahakal and 130 crore people of the country. Such acts won't be able to harm him. Such a thing has happened for the first time in the history of the country. It was a pre-planned conspiracy at the behest of the Congress leadership.” Sharma targeted the Congress government in Punjab for ''failing'' to provide adequate security to the Prime Minister.

A similar ritual was performed at the Gufa Mandir in Bhopal by Chouhan.

Such rituals also took place at Omkareshwar Temple (another Jyotirling) in Khandwa district, Nalkheda (Bagulamukhi Devi Temple) in Agar Malwa district and three temples in Indore.

The prime minister, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union home ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

