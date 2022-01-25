Left Menu

France urges 'firm and credible warnings' to Russia along with dialogue

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 03:45 IST
France urges 'firm and credible warnings' to Russia along with dialogue
  • France

De-escalation of tensions with Russia over Ukraine require "firm and credible" warnings but also stepped-up dialogue with Moscow, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday.

After a call between U.S President Joe Biden and a number of European leaders, the French presidency said that Macron would speak "in the coming days" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"De-escalation requires firm and credible warnings to Russia, which requires constant coordination between European partners and allies, and a stepped-up dialogue with Russia," Macron's office said in a statement.

