France urges 'firm and credible warnings' to Russia along with dialogue
De-escalation of tensions with Russia over Ukraine require "firm and credible" warnings but also stepped-up dialogue with Moscow, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Monday.
After a call between U.S President Joe Biden and a number of European leaders, the French presidency said that Macron would speak "in the coming days" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"De-escalation requires firm and credible warnings to Russia, which requires constant coordination between European partners and allies, and a stepped-up dialogue with Russia," Macron's office said in a statement.
