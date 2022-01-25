Punjab polls: SAD (Sanyukt) announces remaining two candidates

The SAD (Sanyukt), an ally of the BJP, on Tuesday announced its two remaining candidates for next month's Punjab assembly polls.

Gurpal Singh Goldy will contest from Raikot seat and Harshit Kumar Sheetal from Payal assembly constituency, according to the party.

The party had earlier announced 13 candidates.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), which is led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest on 65 seats, the PLC on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 15 seats.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)