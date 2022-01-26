Russia should support breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine with weapons, says lawmaker
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow should support two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine with certain types of weapons, Andrey Turchak, a senior member of the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday.
Russia's parliament is planning to hold consultations on an idea to appeal to Putin to formally recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in Donbass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia to exhume, hand over body of Rajasthan man buried in Moscow; court informed
Sputnik seems to be more effective against Omicron if compared to other jabs: Putin
NATO offered Russia to mutually restore missions: Moscow
Sputnik V seems to be more effective against Omicron if compared to other jabs: Putin
Russia says various NATO positions are unacceptable to Moscow