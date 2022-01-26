Russia should support breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine with weapons, says lawmaker

Moscow should support two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine with certain types of weapons, Andrey Turchak, a senior member of the ruling United Russia party that backs President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday.

Russia's parliament is planning to hold consultations on an idea to appeal to Putin to formally recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic in Donbass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)