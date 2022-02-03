U.S. should impose sanctions on Russia if it strikes Ukraine -Pelosi
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that it is important that the United States impose sanctions on Russia if it strikes Ukraine.
Pelosi called the Russia-Ukraine situation "deadly serious" and said legislators "want to move quickly" to pass a sanctions bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Ukraine
- Nancy Pelosi
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
Erdogan may visit Ukraine on February 3
U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
WRAPUP 10-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response