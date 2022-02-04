Left Menu

Agatha Sangma demands repeal of AFPSA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:03 IST
Agatha Sangma demands repeal of AFPSA
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over the killing of civilians in Nagaland last year, NPP MP Agatha Sangama on Friday demanded that the Centre should repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Northeastern states.

The Meghalaya MP raised the issue of repeal of AFPSA while participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.

Sangma said the repeal of AFPSA from the Northeast would help in preventing the ''unfortunate incident'' which occurred last year.

As many as 14 civilians were killed by mistake in an army operation in Nagaland in December.

The AFPSA provides sweeping powers to armed forces to deal with the situation in disturbed areas and also impunity to personnel involved in such operations.

Sangma also demanded that Garo and Khasi languages should be included in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

Pallab Lochan Das (BJP) said that because of the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government, the people of the Northeast have started feeling that they are part of mainstream India.

The government, he said, has been trying to resolve the issues of the Northeast which had been pending for long.

Congress member Dean Kuraikose regretted that the President in his address to the joint sitting of the House ignored key issues facing the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022