Agatha Sangma demands repeal of AFPSA

Expressing concern over the killing of civilians in Nagaland last year, NPP MP Agatha Sangama on Friday demanded that the Centre should repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Northeastern states.

The Meghalaya MP raised the issue of repeal of AFPSA while participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.

Sangma said the repeal of AFPSA from the Northeast would help in preventing the ''unfortunate incident'' which occurred last year.

As many as 14 civilians were killed by mistake in an army operation in Nagaland in December.

The AFPSA provides sweeping powers to armed forces to deal with the situation in disturbed areas and also impunity to personnel involved in such operations.

Sangma also demanded that Garo and Khasi languages should be included in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

Pallab Lochan Das (BJP) said that because of the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government, the people of the Northeast have started feeling that they are part of mainstream India.

The government, he said, has been trying to resolve the issues of the Northeast which had been pending for long.

Congress member Dean Kuraikose regretted that the President in his address to the joint sitting of the House ignored key issues facing the country.

