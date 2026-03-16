Kerala Congress (Joseph) Seeks Alliance Seat Stability Ahead of Elections
Kerala Congress (Joseph) seeks to retain all 10 seats from the previous election for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, with openness to constituency swapping. Discussions with Congress are ongoing, particularly concerning the contested Idukki seat, and a candidate list will be finalized shortly.
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As the Kerala Assembly elections approach, Kerala Congress (Joseph), a significant ally in the UDF, is pushing for stability by demanding all 10 constituencies it contested in the last election, while being open to swapping some.
Party chief P J Joseph revealed ongoing seat-sharing talks with Congress, particularly focused on the Idukki constituency, a contentious issue due to prior claims. Final decisions and announcements are expected soon, alongside the unveiling of candidates for specific regions like Kottayam.
In the last Assembly election, Kerala Congress (Joseph) secured victories in two out of 10 contested constituencies, underscoring the importance of strategic seat allocation in their upcoming electoral strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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