Left Menu

French regulator investigates Russian broadcaster RT France

Frances broadcast watchdog has opened an inquiry into news coverage by Russian state TV channel RT France, after the regulator was alerted to concerns about some of its programmes.The regulator, called Arcom, confirmed the inquiry Friday. It was the latest move by Russias government against foreign or independent journalists.The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that it deplores Moscows decision to shut down Deutsche Welles activities.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 00:20 IST
French regulator investigates Russian broadcaster RT France
  • Country:
  • France

France's broadcast watchdog has opened an inquiry into news coverage by Russian state TV channel RT France, after the regulator was alerted to concerns about some of its programmes.

The regulator, called Arcom, confirmed the inquiry Friday. It did not elaborate on reasons for the move, but noted that it regularly investigates concerns about channels that broadcast in France. RT France, which launched in 2017, is part of the global RT TV network.

Many in France see RT as a Russian government propaganda tool that amplifies far-right or populist politics. It has repeatedly come under criticism from centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

While the inquiry is just an inquiry at this stage and doesn't involve any restrictions on the channel's programming, RT France director Xenia Fedorova tweeted: “Welcome to the new world of censorship” and sarcastically called it “perfect timing” after RT's recent difficulties in Germany.

A German media regulator ruled Tuesday that RT lacks the necessary permission to broadcast its German-language programs in the country. RT DE started broadcasting in mid-December using a Serbian license.

In retaliation, Russia on Thursday announced that it is shutting down the Moscow office of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle and withdrawing its staff's accreditations. It was the latest move by Russia's government against foreign or independent journalists.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that it “deplores” Moscow's decision to shut down Deutsche Welle's activities. “The freedom to inform is a fundamental right that should be protected everywhere,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022