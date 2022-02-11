Left Menu

Mexican president sees no diplomatic fall-out from Spain comments

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:46 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expected no adverse diplomatic fall-out from his remarks earlier this week in which he had suggesting pausing relations with Spain, Mexico's former colonial power.

Asked about the spat, Lopez Obrador said he had explained matters, and that he had raised the issue to highlight what he casts as improper business practices by Spanish companies in Mexico during the previous three Mexican administrations.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated his respect for the Spanish people.

