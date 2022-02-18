U.S. dismisses Russian claims it is withdrawing from Ukraine border
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dismissed, for a second straight day, Russian assertions of a withdrawal from areas around Ukraine and said during a trip to Warsaw that the United States was committed to the defense of NATO allies.
"What Mr. Putin did not want was a stronger NATO on his flank, and that's exactly what he has today," Austin told a press conference after announcing the planned sale of Abrams battle tanks to NATO member Poland.
