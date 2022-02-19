Left Menu

UP Polls: Relatives of terror convict in Ahmedabad bomb blast case seen campaigning with SP chief, alleges Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the polling for the third phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that relatives of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case were seen with the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on the campaign trail.

ANI | Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 13:53 IST
UP Polls: Relatives of terror convict in Ahmedabad bomb blast case seen campaigning with SP chief, alleges Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the polling for the third phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that relatives of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case were seen with the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on the campaign trail. Addressing a public rally in Pilibhit, Chief Minister said, "You can imagine... Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai, SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath (there's a new wave, but the SP is the same; hands of the SP are with terrorists). This has been proven once again."

Adityanath said that an Ahmedabad court on Friday had pronounced the quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in the 2008 serial blast case. "Capital punishment and life imprisonment were awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too. The family members of one of them were seen with the SP chief, asking for votes for the party," he added. Further attacking the SP, Adityanath charged that during previous governments' rule "anndata (grain growers) used to die by suicide, and the poor used to die of starvation".

"There was jungle raj, and criminals overpowered the authority. Police stations were run by history-sheeters, and businesses were destroyed, youth was unemployed," he added. The Chief Minister assured that Pilibhit will be getting a medical college.

Polling for the third phase of the elections will be held in 59 Assembly seats in 16 districts of the state tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022